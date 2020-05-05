Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was released on Monday from pre-trial detention on corruption charges after just three months, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Fujimori left the woman's prison in the capital Lima on bail wearing a face mask and white gloves. She had earlier announced on Twitter that she would head straight from the facility to take a coronavirus test.

The 44-year-old's release came four days after a court granted her bail of 70,000 soles ($20,000).

Fujimori, a mother of two, had asked to be released due to fears she might contract the novel coronavirus in the Chorrillos women's jail, but the court granted her release based on a separate appeal.

At her home later, a worker from a private laboratory carried out the Covid-19 tests.

In a video posted to Facebook, Fujimori said that beyond the joy she felt at returning home, she wanted to tell authorities that the situation in Peruvian prisons is "untenable".

"I beg them to alleviate the terrible overcrowding that, in the midst of the pandemic, is a death penalty," she said.

Odebrecht scandal

She was jailed in January just two months after being released from a previous 13-month pre-trial detention.

Once Peru's most popular politician, Fujimori is accused of accepting $1.2 million in illicit party funding from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht for her unsuccessful 2011 presidential election campaign.