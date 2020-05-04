In the wake of the deadly pandemic, which has walloped the Russian economy along with a slump in oil markets, Moscow’s weariness with the Assad regime has reached new heights as the Syrian dictator shows no sign of leading the country in tandem with other stakeholders.

Throughout the destructive Syrian civil war, Russia invested heavily in the Assad regime to reassert itself across the Middle East, lending its military might in the service of Damascus to defeat the once-powerful opposition forces.

Now, while the regime has taken much of the country back, Bashar al Assad does not seem to be ready to heed Russia’s advice to compromise with his enemies and lay out the country’s future as corruption levels move from bad to worse across the board.

Some experts think that Iran could be the main reason for Assad’s defiance against Russians.

Syria is widely believed to be under the influence of Iran's axis of power, according to Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasian analyst, which some have dubbed a Shia crescent stretching across Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

As a result, he says: “Iran has more influence over the Assad regime.”

Syria has been ruled by the Assad family clan for the last 50 years, which unlike the predominantly Sunni population is affiliated with the Alawite religious sect and is considered to have strong connections with Shiism. The country has been allied with Iran, a Shia-majority country, since Hafez al Assad, Bashar’s father, took over power with a military coup in 1970.

Iran has used Syria and Iraq, another Shia-majority country, to ensure its supply lines reach Lebanon’s Hezbollah, extending its influence from Afghanistan to the Mediterranean Sea.

“Russia has no desire to see its geopolitical control to be diminished in Syria by Iran’s increasing political clout over Assad. While Iran and Russia appear to have a joint front against Turkey in Syria, they also have stark differences,” Yalinkilicli told TRT World.

While Assad is defiant in front of Moscow, he is also well aware of his own troubles as different opposition groups still challenge his authority inside Syria.

In addition to political problems, the country’s finances have continued to suffer in the absence of international aid and planning for a possible reconstruction that the Russians aim to mobilise.

The clash of the titans

Assad’s recent feud with his cousin Rami Makhlouf, the country’s richest man, who owns more than half of Syria’s wealth, might be a sign that he is trying to address some of Russia’s concerns about corruption by taking over the tycoon’s assets.

But the cousin was furious at Assad's move, sharing a Facebook video, in which he appeared to criticise the dictator’s autocratic conduct, which is ironic because it is widely believed that Assad’s autocratic system is what enriched Makhlouf in the first place.

"This has reached disgusting and dangerous levels of unfairness and an attack on private properties, so please all of you who are watching, please forgive me, I cannot give up what isn't mine, this is God testing me," said Makhlouf, whose family is known to live extravagantly.