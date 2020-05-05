A government scientist says he was ousted from his position after raising concerns that the Trump administration wanted to "flood" coronavirus hot spots like New York and New Jersey with a malaria drug that President Donald Trump was pushing despite scant scientific evidence it helped.

Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, filed the complaint Tuesday with the Office of Special Counsel, a government agency responsible for whistleblower complaints.

He alleges he was reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug favoured by Trump.

Bright also said the Trump administration rejected his warnings on Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Bright said he "acted with urgency" to address the growing spread of Covid-19 after the World Health Organization issued a warning in January.

He said he "encountered resistance from HHS leadership, including Health and Human Services Secretary (Alex) Azar, who appeared intent on downplaying this catastrophic event."