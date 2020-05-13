Oil prices fell Wednesday after the US government's top infectious disease expert warned that ending lockdowns in the world's biggest economy too soon could trigger fresh coronavirus outbreaks.

Anthony Fauci's remarks before a US Senate panel put a damper on President Donald Trump's efforts to reopen the virus-hit American economy, the world's top oil consumer.

US benchmark West Texas (WTI) Intermediate for June delivery was down 1.36 percent at $25.43 a barrel in morning Asian trade.

Global benchmark Brent crude for July was trading 1.4 percent lower at $29.56 a barrel.

Both contracts, which were hammered last month as demand evaporated due to virus lockdowns, had risen Tuesday after Saudi Arabia announced further output cuts.

"The road to recovery hit a massive pothole," AxiCorp global market strategist Stephen Innes said, referring to Fauci's testimony.

"While the market feels more comfortable on the supply side of the equation, on the demand side, the focus will continue to revolve around the risks of easing lockdowns or even the extensions."