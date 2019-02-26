Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed the rising international call for structural reforms at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) on Monday.

Speaking at the International Cooperation in a Troubled World conference in Vietnam, Lavrov said developing regions are inadequately represented in the decision-making body of the international organisation.

Highlighting the dominance of Western powers in the council, Lavrov argued that the inclusion of the countries from developing world to the body is crucial.

"The reform of the UN Security Council is definitely overdue, as it underrepresents the developing regions of the world – Asia, Africa and Latin America,” Lavrov said.

This is not the first time that Lavrov has spoken about the structure of UNSC.

During a press conference at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa in March 2018, he raised the same issue, arguing that UNSC should include representative countries from Latin America, Asia and Africa.

The most powerful UN body - the Security Council - has 15 members with only five being permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia, and the US - who hold the power to veto any proposed resolution. The permanent members often veto resolutions that conflict with their national interests, as China, Russia and the US have repeatedly done.