As the Dubai-based Abraaj Capital, which is the Middle East’s top private equity firm, continues to make headlines, one of its investments in the spotlight is K-Electric, the utility powering Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi.

Abraaj has filed for provisional liquidation after reports emerged that its management diverted investor funds to pay its own expenses. A lot of the blame for this has come down to K-Electric, which Abraaj took over as a majority shareholder in 2008.

How K-Electric met Abraaj Capital

K-Electric (then known as the Karachi Electric Supply Corporation) is an organisation that has been marred by incompetence, underinvestment and political interference since the 1990s up until it was taken over by Abraaj in 2008.

The port city of Karahchi, which hosts more than 16 million people, boasts the highest number of factories in the country and electricity breakdowns resulted in loss of production hours, straining an already frail economy. There used to be near-daily street protests by angry locals.

Successive governments didn’t bother to invest in generators, copper wire and electricity theft was rife, causing massive financial losses to the company.

It was such a free-for-all that people would even stick toothpicks in consumption-reading meters to slow them down or just steal electricity directly from overhead power lines.

In 2005, K-Electric was privatised and sold to a group of Middle Eastern investors in a bid to rejuvenate the company.

The problems afflicting Karachi's power supply didn’t go away. K-Electric continued to pile up losses, and the government kept handing out subsidies to keep it afloat.

A succession of CEOs followed with little success. And then Abraaj swooped in.

The trailblazers

Abraaj came with an investment of more than $300 million, promising to add power generating capacity and fix the rickety distribution system.

But first it needed to deal with a bloated workforce. The company didn’t need one-third of its 18,000 employees, and it fired thousands of them.

What followed was a revolt.

Hundreds of angry workers, backed by politically connected unions began a strike and stormed the company's head office, pelting it with stones and burning official cars.