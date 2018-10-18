Day after day, increasingly gruesome details about the alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi are being leaked to the press.

According to recent reports quoting Turkish officials, the journalist was tortured and cut into pieces with a bone saw while still alive, before a 15-man hit squad took his body away in a black car.

While the public is still shocked about these events and many might ask themselves how such a crime could happen, it should be noted that Khasoggi's presumed murder—as cruel and shocking as it is—is just one peak of many.

Considering what the Saudi government has done over the last few years, the level of cruelty and barbarism is nothing new, and happens on a daily basis elsewhere: Yemen.

It is the world's largest humanitarian crisis in terms of numbers, according to the United Nations.

The war in Yemen has been evoked by Saudi Arabia, especially by its new tyrannical face, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, when he and his allies decided to invade the country in March of 2015.

Since then, thousands of civilians have been killed while nearly 23 million people—two-thirds of the population—rely on humanitarian aid to survive.

More than 8 million Yemenis are on the verge of famine - what the UN is saying could be 'the worst famine in 100 years'.

According to different observers, the Saudi-led coalition is responsible for the overwhelming majority of civilian deaths.

Hospitals and schools are routinely bombed. Just this August, at least 42 children were killed inside a school in the north of the country.

Save the Children says at least 349 civilians were killed from June to September solely in the city of Hodeidah. Like in many other regions of the country, many of the victims were children, the NGO describes the ongoing conflict as a "war on children."

'A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic'

For that reason, it is not wrong to say that, symbolically, Khashoggi has been tortured and killed thousands of times in Yemen by the Saudi regime. And in the very same way, it appears that Saudi Arabia will face no consequences for its crimes.

Why should a despotic government fear any consequences for a single murder when it can get away with mass murder everyday?

The regime knows very well about its might and power, and how other players—especially the West—are dependent on it.

The rottenness of this very world becomes more than clear if we think about the United States, the mightiest empire on earth, which is not interested in reconsidering its relationship with the Saudi regime.