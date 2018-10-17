Private security flourishes in Argentina as inequality grows
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Private security flourishes in Argentina as inequality growsIn pictures: More and more gated communities are sprouting in Argentina's suburbs, giving a major boost to private security firms.
The rich in Argentina are living in gated communities protected by private security guards as the government struggles to fight rising crime. Ignacio Conese for TRT World. / TRTWorld
By Ignacio Conese
October 17, 2018

In the suburbs adjacent to the major cities of Argentina, a surge in street crime and burglaries has increased demand for private security guards and surveillance systems. 

Many people say insecurity will persist until the government finds a way to fix an ailing economy and rampant drug abuse. 

According to the US-based Global Research, Argentina features as one of the leading countries in the number of private security personnel per 100,000 inhabitants. 

A house in an elite neighbourhood in Cordoba city. Since the beginning of the 1990s, middle and upper-class urban families, worried by rising crime, a product, in part, of the neo-liberal policies of former President Carlos Menem and current administration of Mauricio Macri, left their old neighbourhoods, and began to live in private, closed, and secured gated compounds in the outskirts of major cities.

Checkpoints to get in and out of these neighbourhoods have become a visible symbol of discrimination. While owners and visitors enjoy fancy access points, the construction workers, and gardeners, enter through the "controlled gates" manned by private security personnel.

Gabriel Velez, 43, is a former military man. He has been working as a private guard for 20 years. He earns about $500 per month and supports a family of seven – that's the minimum an average family needs to remain above the poverty line.

RECOMMENDED

A private security gate in a corner of a public neighbourhood. As police fail to guarantee protection, those who can pay in Cordoba, secure themselves with private security. 

Most private neighbourhoods are located in the suburbs next to major cities, or in close proximity to slums and working class neighbourhoods.

Major global players are active in the Argentinean security market. Compared to other crime-ridden South American countries, Argentina sees 5.5 murders per 100,000 people, a stat that is not very alarming. Still, a sense of insecurity has gripped the rich and middle-class because of economic deterioration, which has left many people jobless.   

Neighbours of Parque las Delicias painted a part of the landscape before the “wall of shame,” as they call it, was built. Many people in this neighbourhood work on the other side of the wall and have to climb it to have “easy” access from their workplaces to their homes.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates