Fatih Azakli, a young Turkish real estate developer, worked with a Libyan company that was mostly funded by the Libyan government in 2011, several months before the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule came to a brutal end on October 20.

As the tremors of the Arab Spring started to shake things up in Egypt and Tunisia, Azakli was unsure whether Gaddafi would survive the wave of dissent. There were rumours on Facebook that some Libyans had stepped onto the streets on February 15, 2011 to protest the arrest of Libyan human rights activist Fethi Tarbel in Benghazi.

“I heard the news about the protest [related to Fethi Tarbel] from my administrative services supervisor,” said Azakli, who back then was a CEO of a Libyan-Turkish construction company called Libya TurkMall CC.

Azakli oversaw the construction of the first shopping centre in the heartland of Tripoli, Libya’s capital.

He recalls a conversation with one of his Libyan counterparts sometime in February 2011, when protests in Benghazi had yet to gain major momentum. His Libyan colleague discarded the news of protests as a 'rumour' saying Libya is a small country and street agitations against Gaddafi wouldn't change much.

But mass agitations had weakened the governments in the neighbouring countries Tunisia and Egypt.

“When we looked right, it was red [referring to the bloodbath by police brutality]. When we looked left, it was also red. Libya was still green at that time,” Azakli told TRT World.

Yet the 32-year-old Turkish CEO, who at that time managed 250 employees in Libya, began to sense discomfort.

Seven years have passed since Gaddafi was killed by a mob that included members of a militia on October 20, 2011. Ever since, the power vacuum coupled with political divisions has plagued Libya. The UN backed and Tripoli based Government of National Accord (GNA) is ruling the western parts of the country, while the rival interim government has taken control over the eastern territory, decimating the economy and public services and causing the internal displacement of more than 200,000 people.

Gaddafi's political stranglehold unravelled in Benghazi right from the day when people protested against the arrest of rights activist Tarbel, which many Libyans saw as a mere obstruction of law and order. The second most populous city in Libya, Benghazi, had a long list of grievances against Gaddafi from being neglected to lack of investments. Tarbel's detention triggered the uprising against Gaddafi and soon after Benghazi became a rebel-held city.

Witnessing the fast changing events, Azakli started to worry for his company staff, most of whom were Turkish citizens, and for his family as well. Azakli and his brother Ahmet both lived in Libya with their families.

Besides that, some big money was at stake. Azakli was managing an investment fund worth 190 million euros, which was half-owned by a Turkish company and half-owned by a Libyan state fund.

“For the first site of construction, we poured a 65,000 metre square concrete,” Azakli said.

In the second phase, the company wanted to build a shopping centre. Both the projects were supported by the joint investment fund overseen by Azakli.

Educated in both Turkey’s prestigious Bosphorus University and America’s University of North Carolina, Azakli began to think about emergency plans.

Azakli consulted some officials at Turkish embassy in Tripoli and some Libyan political operatives. He sought assurances from them that protests in Benghazi would not morph into sectarian riots of sorts, or plunge the country into chaos.

The officials from both the Turkish and Libyan side ruled out the possibility of civil war.

On February 10, a week before a full-fledged uprising began against Gaddafi’s rule, he sent the families of some employees back to Turkey with the company’s valuable paperwork. The move came as a surprise to his colleagues at the company's Istanbul headquarters.

A week before the uprising, Gaddafi came across as an invincible man. A pro-Gaddafi rally was held in Tripoli and several Libyan newspapers ran headlines like “Allah, Libya, and Muammar.”

“Some of the Libyan security officers came to our office to warn us that Gaddafi will hold a youth meeting in the stadium to express his disgust about growing corruption in the country,” Azakli said.