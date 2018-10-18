At least 10 election candidates have been killed, thousands of polling centres closed, and many voters are likely to stay home due to the threat of militant attacks.

This is democracy, Afghanistan style.

Almost nine million people have registered to vote in the October 20 parliamentary election, which is more than three years late and only the third since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

But shambolic preparations, expectations of industrial-scale fraud, and escalating poll-related violence threaten to derail the election, which the international community is advising and largely funding.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa is in Kabul and has this update on what to expect on Saturday.

Challenges to ensure a credible vote

"We're trying to make a terrible situation slightly less bad," a Western diplomat said, reflecting a sharp drop in expectations for a credible result, even by Afghan standards.

Alarm is growing as the beleaguered Independent Election Commission (IEC), which has been skewered for its poor handling of the process, struggles to distribute voting materials to more than 5,000 polling centres before they open at 7:00am on Saturday.

They are supposed to include biometric voter verification devices that Afghan political leaders and officials only agreed to use a few weeks ago and have been made mandatory, despite being untested and not required by law.

Votes cast without the controversial machines will not be counted, IEC spokesman Sayed Hafizullah Hashimi said, even though polling centre workers have received little or no training in how to use them.

Observers are concerned the results could be thrown into turmoil if the devices are broken, lost or destroyed.

There also are fears the data could be manipulated before preliminary results are released on November 10.

"Using technology can help transparency but it can also create confusion if not used properly," said Naeem Ayubzada, director of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan.

More than 2,500 candidates are competing for 249 seats in the lower house, including doctors, mullahs, the sons of former warlords, and at least one prisoner.

And caught between conflict and poor economy, many Afghans are looking for a new leadership.

In Kabul, about 80 percent of the candidates contesting polls are first-time contenders.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa explains who in that crowd is making an impression.