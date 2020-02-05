Different factions of the Libyan civil war have gathered around the negotiating table set up by the United Nations in Geneva as the international body aims to secure a permanent ceasefire.

The effort aims to galvanise peace talks after previous attempts failed to implement a ceasefire in the fight between the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and the militias led by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Fighting has continued on the ground despite calls for a truce by Russia and Turkey, while the international summit on Libya last month in Berlin focused on reducing international interference.

The talks bring together five senior military officers aligned with Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and five counterparts from forces aligned with the internationally-recognised GNA, which is based in Tripoli, western Libya.

The warring parties have agreed on the principle of turning the shaky fragile truce into a lasting ceasefire, UN’s Libya Envoy Ghassan Salame said during the press conference.

Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Greece began to throw their support behind the former CIA asset-turned warlord Haftar, whose militias are waging a war against the internationally-recognised GNA to prevent it from establishing its authority.

On the other hand, Turkey, Qatar and Italy support the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli.

“The principle has been adopted from the first session. Now the question is what are the conditions,” Salame said.

And he added: “There is a genuine will for both parties to sit together and start negotiating together.”