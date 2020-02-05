The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to at least 490 in mainland China on Wednesday, while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, as well as in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.

Worldwide, the number of cases has crossed 25, 000 with 24,324 confirmed ones on the Chinese mainland.

At least 10 people from the Japanese cruise ship tested positive and were taken to hospitals, while all 3,700 crew and passengers on the ship will be quarantined on board for up to 14 days, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The 10 cases confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship raised Japan's total to 33 cases. The 10 are a Filipino crew member and nine passengers, two Australians, three Japanese, three Hong Kong nationals and an American.

They were among 273 people tested because they had a cough or fever, which are symptoms of the virus, or had close contact with a man who got off the ship in Hong Kong and was infected.

Some tests are still pending. The transmission to each person isn't clear, and the others may have gotten the virus when they got off the ship at other port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan, Kagoshima and Okinawa. The ship returned to Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday.

Hong Kong testing over 1,800 passengers on cruise ship

Hong Kong is testing over 1,800 passengers and crew on a cruise ship for a coronavirus that originated in Wuhan after some crew members reported having fever and other symptoms. Authorities were not letting anyone leave the ship without permission.

The Chinese-ruled city's health department said on Wednesday 90 percent of the passengers were Hong Kongers and no mainland Chinese were on board.

Previously, three mainland Chinese that had been on the ship between January 19 and 24 were found to have contracted the virus.

The World Dream ship, operated by Dream Cruises, was denied entry in the southern Taiwan port of Kaohsiung on Tuesday. On Monday, the ship visited Taiwan's northern Keelung port.

Hong Kong hospitals workers were on their third day of a strike to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off the virus, but four new cases without known travel to the mainland indicate the illness is spreading locally in the territory.

The growing caseload "indicates significant risk of community transmission" and could portend a "large-scale" outbreak, said Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch at the Center for Health Protection.

Hospitals in Hong Kong said they had to cut some services due to striking workers' absences. More than 7,000 joined the strike Tuesday, according to the Hospital Authority Employees' Alliance, the strike organiser.

The territory's beleaguered leader, Carrie Lam, criticised the strike and said the government was doing all it could to limit the flow of people across the border. Almost all land and sea links have been closed, but the striking workers want it shut completely.

"Important services, critical operations have been affected," Lam told reporters. "So I’m appealing to those who are taking part in this action: Let’s put the interests of the patients and the entire public health system above all other things."

Rising cases but low fatalities

Thailand confirmed six more cases Tuesday, raising its total to 25. Two are motorcycle taxi drivers who had driven for Chinese tourists. Earlier, a Thai taxi driver was also diagnosed with the virus.

The cases are concerning because they suggest the virus can spread more easily between people than has been suspected.

South Korea raised its total to 18, with the new cases raising concern about the illness spreading from countries other than China.

South Korea’s centres for disease control and prevention said a man who attended a business conference in Singapore met a Malaysian there who had the virus. Another case confirmed Wednesday was the daughter of a woman who got sick after travelling in Thailand.