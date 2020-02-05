The combination of breathtaking natural beauty, historic and cultural sites, along with great food, makes Turkey one of the top tourist destinations in the world. As in previous years, the number of incoming tourists to Turkey increased by 13.7 percent in 2019, reaching 51.8 million people, setting an all time record.

According to Ali Bilir, Vice Chairman of Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB), Turkey has diversified its tourism industry to a great extent, adding new sites to its list of destinations while working hard toward the goal of reaching the target of hosting 75 million guests by 2023.

“With the hospitality of Turkish people and the quality of the facilities, Turkey is not very far from reaching the 75 million target,” Bilir told TRT World.

He said the security scenario has improved in the past few years, which has attracted more and more people and created a positive perception in the minds of travel enthusiasts.

According to recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey's tourism sector continues to experience a positive trend and, together with the rising number of incoming tourists, the country is likely to earn $34.5 billion from the tourism industry alone, marking a historic milestone.

In terms of growth, Turkey's Tourism Ministry reports that most incoming tourists are from Russia with seven million people visiting Turkey in 2019, followed by Germany, with five million visitors arriving the same year. Bulgarians are in third place with 2.7 million visitors visiting the country, followed by the UK and Iran. The UK and Iran are at the fourth and fifth spots.

Istanbul, the cultural and historic capital of Turkey, and Antalya were at the top of the most visited destinations. Both of these cities hosted nearly 30 million tourists last year.

Great potential for health tourism

Under the Health Transformation Programme, which began in 2003, Turkey has become one of the world's leading countries in the healthcare sector.

The country has succeeded in attaining high standards both for its hospitals and healthcare professionals with help of the programme over the past decade.

Together with medical tourism and thermal tourism, medical care services for elders and the disabled is another important part of health tourism.

Bilir underlined that Turkey has many international rehabilitation and health care organisations which have internationally accredited standards.

According to Bilir, European countries, which are the most important target market for Turkey, will have a substantial elderly population. Turkey will serve these people with its developed facilities in coming years.

“Turkey is among the top five most visited countries for health tourism in the world,” he epxlained.