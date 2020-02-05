Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Wednesday to drive back regime forces in Idlib unless they withdraw by the end of the month to stem an assault which has displaced nearly half a million people since December.

Shelling by Syrian regime forces killed eight Turkish military personnel on Monday, prompting Turkish forces to strike back.

The Syrian regime is violating the ceasefires reached in Idlib, Erdogan said, citing the Monday attack. In retaliation, Turkey struck over 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian regime troops.

"The attack on our soldiers the day before yesterday was a turning point in Syria for Turkey," he said.

Erdogan said two of Turkey's 12 observation posts, set up around a de-escalation zone in northwest Syria's Idlib region as part of a 2017 agreement with Russia and Iran, were now behind Syrian regime front lines.

"We hope that the process of the regime pulling back behind our observation posts is completed in the month of February," he told members of his Justice and Development (AK) Party. "If the regime does not pull back during this time, Turkey will have to do this job itself."

He said the Turkish military would carry out air and ground operations in Idlib, when necessary. "Turkey's main principle is not to hurt lives or the property of innocent people", he said.

Erdogan has said Moscow, which supports Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, and Ankara, which has backed the opposition which tried to topple him, should resolve the conflict "without anger" and agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to improve coordination of their countries' actions in Syria.