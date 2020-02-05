The US president’s State of the Union address is a piece of American theatre aimed at bringing a nation together to rise above the daily divisions of politics.

Consecutive US presidents have paraded the words “the state of the union is strong” in their speeches. Donald Trump’s presidency has been no exception.

The theatrics of the State of the Union address has also given Nancy Pelosi, an arch Trump opponent and speaker of the House of Representatives, an opportunity to relay how she feels about the US president.

In a few quick seconds Pelosi, who led Trump’s impeachment process, publicly ripped up the speech that had taken the US president an hour and a half to deliver, a move that overshadowed the occasion.

Two US congressmen walked out of the speech unable to contain their frustration with the president’s remarks. “I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake,” said Democratic Representative Tim Ryan.

Another Democrat who walked out said, “I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy.”

The divisions laid bare that despite the rhetoric at the podium, Trump’s address indicates anything but a strong union.

Pelosi’s silent protest was carefully timed at the end of Trump’s speech as Republicans stood to applaud — and Democrats to heckle — she rose up and proceeded to rip Trump’s speech into three separate bundles.

Yet Pelosi’s actions were part of an evening that began contentiously when Trump refused to shake her hand.

Pelosi then took to Trump’s favourite social media platform and posted a picture of Trump refusing to shake her hand, saying “Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done.”