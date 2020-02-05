The Supreme Court in Namibia upheld the results of last year's presidential election on Wednesday, saying the challengers failed to prove ruling party manipulation of electronic voting machines.

The ruling means President Hage Geingob will continue in his second term. He won in November with 56 percent of the vote while Namibia's first independent presidential candidate, Panduleni Itula, received 29 percent in the country's tightest presidential race since independence in 1990.

Itula and four opposition party leaders had urged the court to declare the election results invalid and order a fresh vote.

They argued that the use of the machines without a paper trail effectively meant a key means of checks and balances was missing.