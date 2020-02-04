WORLD
Latest figures: New strain of coronavirus has infected over 24,000 in China
Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places.
Medical staffers transport a patient with a highly suspected case of the new coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong on Jan. 22. A spike in deaths in mainland China reported Jan. 25. / Reuters
February 4, 2020

The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of 2019 has killed at least 490 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures show there are over 24,000 people infected in China.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places. 

There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

The latest figures as of Tuesday, February 5, 2020:

  • China: Over 490 deaths and over 24,000 confirmed cases.

  • Hong Kong: 17 cases, including one death. 

  • Macau: 10 cases

  • Thailand: 25

  • Singapore: 24

  • Japan: 33. Includes at least on cruise ship.

  • South Korea: 16

  • Germany: 12

  • United States: 11

  • Taiwan: 11

  • Malaysia: 10

  • Vietnam: 10

  • Australia: 7

  • France: 6

  • United Arab Emirates: 5

  • Canada: 4

  • India: 3

  • Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death

  • Russia: 2

  • Italy: 2

  • Britain: 2

  • Belgium: 1

  • Nepal: 1

  • Sri Lanka: 1

  • Sweden: 1

  • Spain: 1

  • Cambodia: 1

  • Finland: 1

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
