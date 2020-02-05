WORLD
First Palestinian killed in protests against Trump plan
"Mohammed al Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation [forces] in Hebron," Palestinian Health Ministry says.
First Palestinian killed in protests against Trump plan
Palestinian protesters throw stones at an Israeli checkpoint during clashes with Israeli forces in the centre of the flashpoint city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on February 4, 2020. / AFP
February 5, 2020

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli troops during clashes in occupied West Bank on Wednesday against the US Mideast plan, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Mohammed al Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation [forces] in the area of Bab al Zawya in Hebron," a ministry statement said.

The Israel army said troops responded to a "violent" rioter armed with a Molotov cocktail.

Hebron, a traditional hotspot in the occupied West Bank, has seen angry demonstrations against US President Donald Trump's controversial proposal, which has been rejected by the Palestinians as blatantly pro-Israel. 

Images from the Palestinian official news agency WAFA showed the body of a young male demonstrator being carried away by fellow protesters towards a vehicle and then being placed in an ambulance. 

Haddad was later pronounced dead at a Hebron hospital.

Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state, according to the Israeli military.

The "fighter jets targeted Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip" including "a weapons manufacturing site," the army said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports from Gaza of casualties.

Prior to the Israeli attack, militants in Gaza launched three projectiles and a number of "explosive balloons" at southern Israel, the Israeli army claimed, with neither medics nor police reporting casualties or damage.

The Israeli claims could not be independently verified.

Trump plan

Since US President Donald Trump's announcement last week of his controversial plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, tensions have flared in the region. 

Palestinians strongly reject the US plan, seen as heavily favouring Israel.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 but over the past year, the regional powers have gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza.

SOURCE:AP
