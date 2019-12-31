The chief executive of one of Pakistan's most influential newspapers has denied accusations he raped an acclaimed filmmaker in a case that has spotlighted sexual abuse targeting men and added momentum to the country's fledgling #MeToo movement.

Director Jamshed Mahmood Raza took to social media over the weekend to allege that Dawn newspaper's Hameed Haroon raped him 13 years ago.

In October, Raza first described the assault publicly on Twitter but referred to the alleged perpetrator as a "powerful person in our media world".

Haroon, who hails from one of Pakistan's wealthiest and most influential families, issued a fierce denial in Dawn, the country's most popular English daily, late Monday, calling the accusations "simply untrue and intentionally fabricated".

"I categorically deny the allegation of rape levelled against me," said Haroon in a statement.

Raza later slammed Haroon's comments, saying the statement was "nothing but a slap to all us survivors".

Stirring controversy

The allegations have again stirred controversy in the deeply conservative country, where most discussions about sex and abuse are considered taboo.