WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani media mogul rejects rape accusations by filmmaker
Dawn newspaper's Hameed Haroon has denied accusations he raped Jamshed Mahmood Raza, an acclaimed filmmaker known as Jami.
Pakistani media mogul rejects rape accusations by filmmaker
Director Jamshed Mahmood Raza (Jami) took to social media over the weekend to allege that Dawn newspaper's Hameed Haroon raped him 13 years ago.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 31, 2019

The chief executive of one of Pakistan's most influential newspapers has denied accusations he raped an acclaimed filmmaker in a case that has spotlighted sexual abuse targeting men and added momentum to the country's fledgling #MeToo movement.

Director Jamshed Mahmood Raza took to social media over the weekend to allege that Dawn newspaper's Hameed Haroon raped him 13 years ago.

In October, Raza first described the assault publicly on Twitter but referred to the alleged perpetrator as a "powerful person in our media world".

Haroon, who hails from one of Pakistan's wealthiest and most influential families, issued a fierce denial in Dawn, the country's most popular English daily, late Monday, calling the accusations "simply untrue and intentionally fabricated".

"I categorically deny the allegation of rape levelled against me," said Haroon in a statement.

Raza later slammed Haroon's comments, saying the statement was "nothing but a slap to all us survivors".

Stirring controversy

The allegations have again stirred controversy in the deeply conservative country, where most discussions about sex and abuse are considered taboo.

RECOMMENDED

Some voices have called for accountability, while others dismissed notions of male-on-male sexual assault.

"I have a question: how can a grown man be raped by another individual? Couldn't they have fought him off," tweeted writer Salman Rashid.

Others disagreed.

"Rape is not only about physical power; it is about power in general. If a powerful person coerces you to have sex with them, that is rape," wrote Nida Kirmani on Twitter.

The #MeToo and #Timesup campaigns have gone global since allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made in 2017, sparking an avalanche of accusations against other powerful men.

However, the movement has been slow to catch on in Pakistan, where women have fought for their rights for years in a patriarchal society where so-called "honour" killings and attacks on women remain commonplace.

Cases and allegations involving men assaulting other men have been even more rarely discussed in the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order