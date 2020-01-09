Bushfires flared in southern Australia on Thursday as a heatwave expected to bring renewed misery set in, and officials warned some areas are "just at the beginning" of the devastating crisis.

Soldiers went door-to-door advising residents to leave the southern Australian town of Parndana on Kangaroo Island after a large blaze bore down on the area, with temperatures there soaring to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

That came less than 24 hours after police evacuated the picturesque island's Vivonne Bay community, which by Thursday afternoon was also being threatened by fires that were expected to burn for days to come.

"The conditions are such that it is continuing to present a significant risk to the firefighters who are working hard to control the fires, and to anyone else in the vicinity," Country Fire Service chief Mark Jones said.

In neighbouring Victoria state, officials extended a "state of disaster" declaration for a further 48 hours ahead of scorching temperatures that were due to set in Friday, further stoking massive fires.

"It's a very dangerous and dynamic situation that will confront us over the next 12, 24 and 36 hours," Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said.

Bushfire may have killed 1.25 billion animals

The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched some eight million hectares (80,000 square kilometres) –– an area the size of the island of Ireland.

Scientists say the drought-fuelled blazes are being worsened by the climate crisis, which is increasing the length and intensity of Australia's fire season.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews warned residents to brace for further devastation in what has already been a months-long crisis.

"We're just at the beginning of what will be a really, really challenging summer," he said.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia said in a statement on Tuesday the bushfires estimated to have killed 1.25 billion animals and burned over 20 million acres of area in the country.

"Around 1.25 billion animals may have been killed directly or indirectly from fires that have burnt 8.4 million hectares [over 20 million acres] across Australia, equivalent to the whole of the country of Austria," it said.

'Only takes a spark to start a fire'

Despite cooler weather and rainfall providing some relief in some bushfire-affected areas this week, almost 150 fires were still burning in worst-hit New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, the huge continent's most populated regions.

Vast tracts of the states are facing "severe" fire danger on Friday, with some areas expected to experience "extreme" conditions.

"Don't get complacent with the rain that we've seen," Victoria police minister Lisa Neville said.

"These fires are absolutely still moving, still growing in our landscape and they pose significant risk to communities."