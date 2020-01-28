Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus:

China

As of Saturday, almost 4,515 people have been infected across China, the bulk of them in and around Wuhan.

Nearly all of those who died were in the Wuhan region, but officials have confirmed at least four deaths elsewhere.

Germany

Health authorities in Germany's southern Bavarian region have confirmed the country's first case of the deadly coronavirus spreading in China.

"A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus," a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that the patient was under surveillance in an isolation ward.

The ministry gave no further details on how the patient came to be infected but said he was in a "medically good state".

Macau

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed five cases as of Sunday.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, five people are known to have the disease. Three of those cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

France

There are three known cases of the coronavirus in France, the first European country to be affected by the outbreak.

One person is sick in Bordeaux and another is ill in Paris. A third person, who is a close relative of one of the other two, has also been confirmed to have the virus.

All three had recently travelled to China and have now been placed in isolation.

Japan

Japan's health authorities confirmed the country's third case on Saturday.

One man was hospitalised on January 10, four days after his return from a visit to Wuhan.

Two people from the Chinese city -- a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s -- have been treated in hospital for fever.

Australia

Australia confirmed its first four cases of the virus on Saturday.

One man in Melbourne and three men in Sydney tested positive and are being treated in hospital isolation units after arriving in the country from Wuhan.

Authorities said they were contacting people who had travelled on the same planes from China and are offering advice.

United States

The US has confirmed two cases of the virus in patients who had recently entered the country from Wuhan.

A man aged in his 30s reported himself to authorities on January 19 after returning to his home near Seattle. On Friday, public health authorities said the virus had been detected in a Chicago woman in her 60s.

Both patients were quarantined in hospital and had responded to treatment, health officials said.

Canada