The two staunch allies, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, came up with a distorted peace plan that heavily favours Israel, and has angered Palestinians across the board.

The plan demands that Palestinians accept Israel’s illegal occupation from the West Bank to the Jordan Valley as lawful as well as ceding an undivided Jerusalem to Israel as its sole capital.

In exchange, Palestinians will get conditional sovereignty over diminished territories entirely surrounded by the Zionist state.

The unfair trade-off triggered united Palestinian wrath as the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders came together to declare their opposition to the plan last night.

"I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for a bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass," said Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during the gathering of different Palestinian groups in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

"The Deal of the Century belongs to the dustbin of history," Abbas said, describing it as “the slap of the century'' and “the final phase of the Balfour Declaration", which announced support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine in 1917 by the British, during World War I.

The Trump-Netanyahu announcement also facilitated the previously non-existent communication between the Mahmoud Abbas of Fatah, the leading force in the PLO, and Hamas’ Ismail Haniyeh.