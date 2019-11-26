TikTok user Feroza Aziz’s viral video started as a regular beauty tutorial.

“First thing you need to do is to grab your lash-curler, curl your lashes obviously,” Aziz said.

She says, what followed next got her suspended from TikTok - a Chinese social media app that has recently been gaining immense popularity, especially in Asia.

“Now put it down, and use your phone you’re using right now to search what’s happening in China,” she said in the video, widely shared on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

“They’re getting concentration camps, storing innocent Muslims in there, separating families from each other, kidnapping them, murdering them, kidnapping them,” she continued as she held her eyelash curler to her eye.

“This is another holocaust, yet no one is talking about it… So, you can grab your eyelash curler again…,” she continued.

Aziz later shared screenshots showing that her video had been marked as sensitive content and her account temporarily suspended due to multiple violations of TikTok’s community guidelines.

Aziz then began sharing the eyelash curling tutorial video and other follow-up videos on Twitter and Instagram.

“TikTok ain’t slick. They’re scared,” she said in an Instagram story.