Asian shares rose on Wednesday and European stocks looked set for gains after US President Donald Trump said negotiators were close to inking an initial trade deal, while expectations the Federal Reserve will keep rates low underpinned sentiment.

Trump's upbeat comments on trade stoked confidence in Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.29 percent. Australian shares added 0.93 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.39 percent.

In Europe, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.16 percent, at 3,710, German DAX futures gained 0.16 percent to 13,262.5 and FTSE futures rose 0.1 percent to 7,412.

Chinese blue-chip shares, in contrast, dropped 0.21 percent after the data showed profits at China's industrial firms declined in annual terms for the third consecutive month in October. The decline tracked sustained drops in producer prices and exports and underscored slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy.

US and China to agree on first phase of trade deal

Trump said on Tuesday the US and China are close to an agreement on the first phase of a trade deal after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues.

The positive mood pushed Wall Street indexes to fresh record closing highs on Tuesday. But while Trump said Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a trade deal with Beijing, he also underscored US support for protesters in Hong Kong, seen as a sore point for Beijing.

Trump's comments came alongside softer-than-expected economic data from the US, which showed a fourth straight monthly contraction in consumer confidence and an unexpected drop in new home sales in October.

However, consumer confidence still remained at levels able to support steady consumer spending and the housing data for September was revised up, with purchases touching more than 12-year highs.

Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, said while US-China trade headlines may be driving some tactical, near-term moves in the market, they were mostly just "noise".

The broader market direction is "about the accommodative Fed and accommodative monetary policy and the fact that structurally the meta-trend is still lower in yields and rates", he said.

Looking beyond trade to explain rising equity prices