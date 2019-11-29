A notorious militia killed a total of 27 people in a massacre in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, police said, updating the death toll.

The victims were hacked to death with machetes in Oicha, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the city of Beni, according to a local official.

The police tweeted on Thursday that there were "27 bodies in the morgue" at Oicha, taking to 107 the number of people killed in and around Beni since November 5.

The vast majority of the killings have been carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia that has plagued eastern Congo since the 1990s.

The massacres have sparked protests against the local United Nations peacekeeping mission, known by its French acronym MONUSCO. Residents are blaming the UN for its failure to prevent these massacres.