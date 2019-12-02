A powerful snowstorm swept across Colorado and into the US Midwest on Tuesday, blocking roads and causing hundreds of flight cancellations that threatened travel plans for many people hoping to fly or drive to Thanksgiving feasts this week.

The storm dumped 30 cm of snow in parts of Colorado and buffeted the Denver area with wind gusts of 72 km/h.

Nearly 500 flights were canceled and more than 350 delayed at Denver International Airport by Tuesday afternoon.

"We just landed at the Denver Airport! Crazy conditions. Literally 0 visibility," Amber Kimbrell, a high school science teacher from Huntsville, Alabama, said in a Twitter message. She posted a photo of a runway covered in white.

Some 55 million travelers planned to fly or drive at least 80 km from their homes for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association, but the snow will likely alter those plans for many.

"Nothing like starting Thanksgiving break with boarding the plane in the snow, sitting on the tarmac for 2 hours," Jude Matyo-Cepero, a University of Nebraska professor, wrote on Instagram.