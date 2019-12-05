A nationwide strike brought much of France to a standstill on Thursday with more than half a million people hitting the streets to protest the government's planned overhaul of the pension system, one of President Emmanuel Macron's most ambitious reforms.

The huge demonstrations across the country added to walkouts that paralysed transport services and closed schools, with international high-speed rail disrupted and flights cancelled.

Thousands of people marched in several cities ahead of two major demonstrations planned for Paris, where traffic was lighter than usual as many people simply took the day off to avoid the travel chaos.

"People made plans to deal with today and tomorrow, but I'm really worried about Monday, that's when the hassle is going to start," a customer service agent for the national railway company SNCF said at Montparnasse train station in Paris.

Union leaders have vowed to keep up their protest unless Macron drops the pension overhaul, considered a centrepiece of the centrist president's push to reform wide swathes of the French economy.

"This is going to concern everybody, not just part of the population," said Franck, a 46-year-old worker at the automaker PSA, makers of Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, during a demonstration in Rennes, western France.

"Nobody can imagine having to work until you're 70 years old," he said.

Officials have admitted that French workers will gradually have to work longer, but so far have given few details of how a "universal" system that does away with dozens of separate schemes will affect their retirement plans.

Macron's office said on Thursday that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe would lay out the framework for the reform next week, after wrapping up negotiations with unions.

Roads, refineries blocked

Around 90 percent of high-speed TGV trains as well as regional lines were cancelled, and Air France has axed 30 percent of domestic flights and 15 percent of short-haul international routes.

In Paris, only a few of the 16 metro lines were operating, and service on the heavily used suburban rail lines crossing the city was severely disrupted.

"I'm a witness for the wedding of my childhood friend, in Cologne [Germany] tomorrow afternoon, so obviously I can't cancel my trip but this is making me really nervous," said Nicole, who was waiting at the Gard du Nord station in the capital.

The Eiffel Tower and the Orsay museum were shut because of staff shortages, while the Louvre, the Pompidou Centre and other museums warned that some wings and exhibits were closed.