Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport was selected “Best airport of the year” Friday by the Asia Pacific Aviation Center (CAPA), one of the world’s leading aviation organisations.

Airport CEO Ersel Goral received the award at a ceremony held at the CAPA World Aviation Summit in Malta.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award from CAPA. It’s a recognition of our remarkable growth story,” said Goral.

The significance of this award also coincides with 10 years since the opening of the airport's new terminal, he said, where traffic has grown more than six times, serving over 200 million passengers.