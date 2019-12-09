Thousands of Colombian protesters including dozens of musicians marched, sang and banged pots and pans on Sunday in a bold new show of discontent with President Ivan Duque's administration.

A sea of protesters quickly took over the center and north of the capital Bogota, pushing for changes in the conservative president's agenda.

Several times, shouts of "Get out Duque" were heard. Police presence was heavy.

"The streets will not be silenced!" read a slogan written in chalk on the sidewalk.

The march – which included concert stages along the route where bands played – wrapped up without incident.

"The government has just been indifferent. It doesn't want to listen to us, it doesn't want to sit down and talk, it wants to impose," said Alejandra Obregon, 27, a university student pushing for greater access to public education.