The Turkish president on Sunday said Ankara may close two bases in Turkey where US soldiers are stationed "if necessary".

"When necessary, we will discuss with all our delegations, and if necessary, we may close Incirlik [air base in southern Adana province] and Kurecik [radar station in eastern Malatya province]," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised interview.

"We regret that the polarization in US domestic politics has had negative consequences for us and that some groups abuse developments about our country for their own interests in order to weaken [President Donald] Trump," Erdogan added.

On Thursday, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution recognizing Armenian claims on the events that transpired in 1915.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.

Drilling in Eastern Mediterranean

Stressing that there are significant hydrocarbon reserves beneath the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan said Turkey may work in the region with companies that are "strong in the international community".

Noting that a security and military cooperation deal with the Libyan UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) would go into affect after ratification in the Turkish parliament, he underlined that with the deal, both Turkey's and Libya's rights would be protected and that Turkey would not allow any unilateral steps to be taken.

"If the Libyan government requests military support, Turkey will make its decision," said Erdogan, reiterating that Turkey is "ready to provide all kinds of support to Libya".

"We may take the necessary steps within international law," he added.