Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with the head of Libya's UN-recognised government in Tripoli to find a political solution to end the country's conflict.

The meeting took place on Thursday, and saw Cavusoglu accompanied by his Maltese counterpart Evaris Bartolo, where they exchanged views with Fayez al Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) backed by Ankara against eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.

'Problem persists'

"Even if there is no officially declared ceasefire, calm reigns on the ground" for now, Cavusoglu told reporters after the meeting.

But "Libya's problem persists", he added.

A "durable" ceasefire should mean that the GNA, Libya's "legitimate government", is able to spread its control to the east of Tripoli, in areas currently held by warlord Haftar's militias, Cavusoglu said.

That, he added, means being able to take control of the strategic port of Sirte, the gateway to the country's oilfields, and Al Jufra airbase, to the south.

