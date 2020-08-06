Sri Lanka's ruling Rajapaksa brothers and their allies have won an unprecedented two-thirds majority in a parliamentary election, according to official results released early on Friday.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) won 146 on its own and could count on the support of at least five allies in the 225-member legislature, according to results released early Friday.

Rajapaksa and his brother Gotabaya, who won a presidential election in November, need a two thirds 'super-majority' to carry out promised constitutional changes.

The brothers want to roll back constitutional changes made by the previous administration that limit the president's powers.

Official results showed the party received 6.8 million of the popular vote at an election twice postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Just over 70 percent of the 16.2 million electorate turned out to vote on Wednesday.

Even as results were coming in, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the prime minister's younger brother, said on Twitter that "results so far indicate an excellent victory for the SLPP."

SLPP stalwart Udaya Gammanpila said the victory was far greater than anticipated.

"We expected a win, a spectacular win, but not this big a victory," Gammanpila told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Mahinda Rajapaksa to congratulate him before the party even had a formal majority.

In a Twitter statement, the prime minister said he looked forward to working "closely" with Modi and added that the two countries are "friends and relations".

READ MORE: The battle for Sri Lanka's soul

Veteran Wickremesinghe out, opposition in shambles