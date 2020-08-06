WORLD
4 MIN READ
Rajapaksa alliance wins by landslide in Sri Lanka parliamentary election
Close to 70 percent of eligible Sri Lankans voted in Wednesday's election to elect a 225-member parliament, shrugging off coronavirus fears.
Rajapaksa alliance wins by landslide in Sri Lanka parliamentary election
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa speaks to supporters at a rally ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, near the capital Colombo on July 29, 2020 / AFP
By Azaera Amza
August 6, 2020

Sri Lanka's ruling Rajapaksa brothers and their allies have won an unprecedented two-thirds majority in a parliamentary election, according to official results released early on Friday.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) won 146 on its own and could count on the support of at least five allies in the 225-member legislature, according to results released early Friday.

Rajapaksa and his brother Gotabaya, who won a presidential election in November, need a two thirds 'super-majority' to carry out promised constitutional changes.

The brothers want to roll back constitutional changes made by the previous administration that limit the president's powers.

Official results showed the party received 6.8 million of the popular vote at an election twice postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Just over 70 percent of the 16.2 million electorate turned out to vote on Wednesday.

Even as results were coming in, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the prime minister's younger brother, said on Twitter that "results so far indicate an excellent victory for the SLPP."

SLPP stalwart Udaya Gammanpila said the victory was far greater than anticipated.

"We expected a win, a spectacular win, but not this big a victory," Gammanpila told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Mahinda Rajapaksa to congratulate him before the party even had a formal majority.

In a Twitter statement, the prime minister said he looked forward to working "closely" with Modi and added that the two countries are "friends and relations".

READ MORE: The battle for Sri Lanka's soul

Veteran Wickremesinghe out, opposition in shambles

RECOMMENDED

The splintered opposition was decimated. Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has served as the leader of the United National Party for decades, lost his constituency and his party which had 106 seats in the outgoing parliament was reduced to just one seat.

A breakaway party from Wickremesinghe’s headed by the son of assassinated president Ranasinghe Premadasa, Sajith, got 20 percent of the vote and was a distant second with 53 seats.

The moderate Tamil National Alliance (TNA) which had 16 seats in the former parliament also suffered badly and was left with just 10 seats in the new assembly, which is due to meet on August 20.

A left party which had six seats earlier was down to three after Wednesday's vote. Former cricket World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga also lost his seat.

Consolidated power

The Rajapaksa family have dominated Sri Lankan politics for the past two decades. Mahinda was president from 2005 to 2015.

Since Gotabaya won the presidential election, Sri Lankans have largely embraced the family's populist platform again.

They have ridden a nationalist wave that followed Easter bombings in 2019 by radicals which killed 279 people.

The brothers are viewed as heroes by the country's Sinhalese majority for orchestrating a ruthless military campaign to end a decades-long Tamil separatist war in 2009 when Mahinda was president and his brother a key figure in the military.

Huge economic challenges await the new parliament. On Wednesday, official figures showed economic growth fell 1.6 percent in the first quarter of this year while the Asian Development Bank forecast a 6.1 percent contraction of the economy this year.

READ MORE:Will Sri Lanka’s new president heal the country or open old wounds?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem