Lebanon's political elite has faced pressure from all sides after a deadly explosion blamed on official negligence, with the cabinet resignations over the affair and angry protesters clashing with security forces.

As hopes faded of finding any survivors of Tuesday's blast, social media was flooded with furious posts after a night that saw protesters briefly take over ministries in central Beirut.

A picture went viral on social media showing the city's devastated port, with a low wall in the foreground bearing the spray-painted message: "My government did this."

While it is not known what started the fire that set off a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, protesters say the disaster could not have happened without the corruption and incompetence that have come to define Lebanon's ruling class.

Ministers resign

Lebanon's environment minister has resigned from Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government, saying the government had lost a number of opportunities to reform, a statement said.

Damianos Kattar's departure follows the resignation of Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad in the wake of the explosion.

Her resignation was the first for a senior government official since a deadly port blast killed nearly 160 people and destroyed swathes of Beirut.

"After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media, apologising to the Lebanese public for failing them.

Donors pledge more than $298 million - France

An emergency donor conference has raised pledges worth nearly 253 million euros ($298 million) for immediate humanitarian relief, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

However, the world leaders said the money to rebuild Beirut will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in the capital.

Earlier, the European Commission pledged an additional 30 million euros ($35 million) at the conference for Lebanon.

This comes on top of 33 million euros ($39 million) in emergency aid previously announced, the EU’s executive body said in a statement.

The new EU funding will be channelled to UN agencies, NGOs and international organizations and be strictly monitored, the statement said.

European Council president Charles Michel called during the conference for an “independent and credible” inquiry into the cause of the explosion and said that the European Union and its member states stand ready to assist.

'Lebanon's future is at stake'

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the world powers to put aside their differences and support the Lebanese people, whose country's future is at stake after a massive blast devastated the capital.

In opening remarks to the online donor conference, Macron said the international response should be coordinated by the United Nations in Lebanon.

"Despite differences in view, everyone must come to the help of Lebanon and its people," Macron said via video-link from his summer retreat on the French Riviera.

"Our task today is to act swiftly and efficiently."

"Our role is to be by their sides," he said. "Lebanon's future is at stake."

Unprecedented fury

Public fury over this week’s massive explosion in Beirut is taking a new turn as protesters storm government institutions and clash for hours with security forces, who respond with heavy volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets.

A police officer was killed and dozens of people hurt during clashes on Saturday night which played out in streets that were wrecked from Tuesday’s blast at the port that devastated much of the city.

Dozens are still missing and nearly 6,000 people injured.

The huge ammonium nitrate explosion left a crater 43 metres deep, a security official said Sunday.

READ MORE:Number of missing after Beirut explosion drops as death toll rises

Four govt buildings

Activists who called for the protest set up symbolic nooses at Beirut's Martyrs' Square to hang politicians whose corruption and negligence they blame for the explosion.

With security forces focused on a large gathering at the Martyrs' Square protest hub, a group led by retired army officers snuck into the foreign ministry and declared the building a "headquarters of the revolution".

The stunt, which marked a new development in the strategy of a protest camp whose October 17 uprising had lost steam lately, was facilitated by the damage the port blast shockwave had inflicted on the building.

At one point, protesters had stormed or taken over four key official buildings.