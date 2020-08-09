WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen kill French aid workers in southwestern Niger
A total of eight people were killed, including six French nationals, in the attack near the town of Koure, which is an hour's drive from the capital Niamey.
Gunmen kill French aid workers in southwestern Niger
Niger's army soldiers ride a pickup while escorting Nigeriens heading north towards Libya as they leave Agadez, Niger October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
August 9, 2020

The French nationals killed by gunmen in Niger were aid workers, Niger's defence minister has said.

"The six French citizens were NGO workers. We are still carrying out investigations," Defence Minister Issoufou Katambe told Reuters on Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported that six French tourists, their local guide and driver have been killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in an area of southwestern Niger home to the last herd of West African giraffes.

"There are eight dead: two Nigeriens including a guide and a driver, while the other six are French," Tillaberi Region governor Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella said on Sunday.

"We are managing the situation, we will give more information later," the governor said, without indicating who was behind the attack.

READ MORE: Twenty villagers killed in attacks in Niger - regional governor

Unidentified assailants

RECOMMENDED

A source close to the environmental services said the assault took place around 11.30am (1030 GMT) six kilometres (four miles) east of the town of Koure, which is an hour's drive from the capital Niamey.

"Most of the victims were shot... We found a magazine emptied of its cartridges at the scene," the source told AFP.

"We do not know the identity of the attackers but they came on motorcycles through the bush and waited for the arrival of the tourists."

The source added that the tourists' vehicle belonged to the French humanitarian organisation ACTED.

Around 20 years ago, a small herd of West African or Niger giraffes, a subspecies distinguished by its lighter colour, found a safe haven from poachers and predators in the Koure region.

Today they are a key tourist attraction in the former French colony, enjoying the protection of local people and conservation groups. 

READ MORE:Niger army base attack leaves 12 soldiers dead

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance