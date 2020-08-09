The French nationals killed by gunmen in Niger were aid workers, Niger's defence minister has said.

"The six French citizens were NGO workers. We are still carrying out investigations," Defence Minister Issoufou Katambe told Reuters on Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported that six French tourists, their local guide and driver have been killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in an area of southwestern Niger home to the last herd of West African giraffes.

"There are eight dead: two Nigeriens including a guide and a driver, while the other six are French," Tillaberi Region governor Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella said on Sunday.

"We are managing the situation, we will give more information later," the governor said, without indicating who was behind the attack.

Unidentified assailants