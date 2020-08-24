Some of California's largest-ever fires have been raging across the state, forcing tens of thousands from their homes as forecasters warned of further blazes sparked by lightning.

Several thousand lightning strikes in recent days ignited fires that left thick smoke blanketing the region on Saturday.

The total area burned for all the fires in California this week is "close to one million acres (400,000 hectares)," according to CalFire public information officer Jeremy Rahn.

"More lightning is anticipated tomorrow (Sunday) and into Tuesday – everyone must remain alert and have an evacuation plan," the agency said on Twitter.

Bad weather sparking more fires

The National Weather Service added: "With severe drought and exceptionally dry fuels present, dry thunderstorms could spark additional wildfires this weekend."

"The western US and Great Plains are shrouded under a vast area of smoke due to ongoing wildfires that extend from the Rockies to the West Coast."

About 2,600 firefighters are tackling the two largest blazes, out of 13,700 battling "nearly two dozen major fires," according to Rahn.

"If you don't believe in climate change, come to California," tweeted state Governor Gavin Newsom alongside a dramatic photograph of huge clouds of smoke rising from fires.

"This is from today. And is just a small part of the nearly 600 fires we are battling this week."

He had earlier tweeted an ABC News video showing apocalyptic images of smoldering orange roadsides thick with smoke, with sparks flying as trees burned ferociously.

Wineries in the famed Napa and Sonoma regions, which are still reeling from blazes in recent years, are under threat.

"Many of these firefighters have been on the lines for 72 hours, and everybody is running on fumes," Assemblyman Jim Wood of the Healdsburg district in Sonoma told the Los Angeles Times.

"Our first responders are working to the ragged edge of everything they have."