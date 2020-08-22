TikTok will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned service, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.

As tensions soar between the world's two biggest economies, US President Donald Trump has said TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.

Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company, Bytedance.

That is the order the video-sharing platform will target in its suit.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system," TikTok said in a statement on Saturday

TikTok has repeatedly denied being any threat to US security, and Beijing has called the Trump crackdown political manipulation.

US WeChat users sue Trump

Some US-based users of WeChat are suing Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the US to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app.

The complaint, filed on Friday in San Francisco, is being brought by the nonprofit US WeChat Users Alliance and several people who say they rely on the app for work, worship, and staying in touch with relatives in China. The plaintiffs said they are not affiliated with WeChat, nor its parent company, Tencent Holdings.

In the lawsuit, they asked a federal court judge to stop Trump's executive order from being enforced, claiming it would violate its US users' freedom of speech, free exercise of religion, and other constitutional rights.