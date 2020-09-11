Americans have commemorated 9/11 amid a new national crisis – the coronavirus pandemic.

In New York, victims' relatives gathered for split-screen remembrances, one at the September 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center and another on a nearby corner, set up by a separate organisation.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation objected to the memorial's decision to forgo a longstanding tradition of having relatives read the names of the dead, often adding poignant tributes. Memorial leaders said they made the change as a coronavirus-safety precaution on the 19th anniversary of the attacks.

Kathy Swift arrived early at the alternate ceremony a few blocks away, wearing a T-shirt honouring her slain brother, Thomas Swift, who worked in finance.

"We still have to remember," said Swift, 61. “The whole country’s going downhill. It’s one thing after another, and now with Covid. I’m glad they’re still having this, though.”

President Donald Trump addressed a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

"The heroes of Flight 93 are an everlasting reminder that no matter the danger, no matter the threat, no matter the odds, America will always rise up, stand tall, and fight back,” the Republican president said, recalling how the plane's crew and passengers tried to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington.

Biden pays respects

Biden planned to pay respects at the election battleground state's Flight 93 memorial in the afternoon. Earlier, he attended the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York, exchanging an elbow bump with Vice President Mike Pence before the ceremony began with the usual tolling of a bell.

Biden offered condolences to a woman he spotted crying in the crowd of hundreds, Amanda Barreto, who lost her aunt and godmother in the attacks.

Barreto, 27, said Biden "wanted to let me know to keep the faith" and "wanted me to say strong," telling her he understood what it meant to lose a loved one. His first wife and their daughter died in a 1972 car crash, and his son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden didn't speak at the ceremony, which has a longstanding custom of not allowing politicians to make remarks.

Pence reads scripture

Pence went on to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation ceremony, where he read the Bible's 23rd Psalm, and his wife Karen read a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes.

“For the families of the lost and friends they left behind, I pray these ancient words will comfort your heart and others,” said the vice president, drawing applause from the crowd of hundreds.