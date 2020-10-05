US President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19 as early as Monday, according to his doctors, although his condition remains unclear.

Sequestered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington since Friday, Trump has released a series of videos to reassure the public that he is recovering from a pandemic that has infected 7.4 million Americans and killed more than 209,000.

"It's a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about Covid," he said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

A return to the White House might help Trump project a sense of normalcy as he faces a difficult re-election battle against Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's doctors have said his health is improving and he could be sent back to the White House as soon as Monday.

Steroids and antivirals

Yet they are treating Trump, 74, with a steroid, dexmethasone, that is normally used only in the most severe cases. He is also just two days into a five-day course of an intravenous antiviral drug, remdesivir.

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, said on Sunday that Trump's condition had been worse than he had previously admitted. Conley said Trump had run a high fever on Friday morning and he had been given supplemental oxygen after his blood oxygen levels had dropped.

Doctors not involved in Trump's treatment said they suspected his condition might be worse than Conley let on. As an overweight, elderly man, Trump is in a category that is more likely to develop severe complications or die from the disease.

Trump has consistently downplayed the risks of the pandemic since it first emerged this year, and he has repeatedly flouted social-distancing guidelines meant to curb its spread.

