Seven bodies were found in a region straddling the French-Italian border near Nice after torrential rains swept houses and roads away, officials in both countries have said.

Five of the bodies were discovered in northwestern Italy on Sunday, including four washed up on the shore between the towns of Ventimiglia and Santo Stefano al Mare, near the French frontier.

Some of the corpses might have been swept down the coast from France.

Two more were found in France, including a shepherd found by an Italian search and rescue team. The other body was found in a vehicle that had been swept away by flash flooding in the village of Saint-Martin-Vésubie.

It brings to nine the total number of people found dead after fierce rains and howling gales lashed the border area on Friday. French firefighters said another 21 people were missing, eight of them known to be as a direct result of the storm.

Extensive damage