In February 2013, more than 200 men snuck into the Malaysian state of Sabah and laid siege to a village. They had travelled a few hundred kilometres from the island of Tawi-Tawi in neighbouring Philippines using boats.

Many of them wore sarongs and slippers - elderly and malnourished as the then Malaysian Home Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein described the group. But some of them were armed with rifles and determined to fight for what turned out to be a lost cause.

The militants belonged to the Royal Sulu Army, which aimed to return the rule of the Sultan of Sulu. Up until the 19th century, the small Muslim kingdom of Sulu included Sabah province along with some islands that are now part of the Philippines.

Sabah, one of 13 Malaysian states, is located on Borneo Island, the largest in Asia. It is the only island in the world that is carved between three countries - Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Philippines says Sabah is a disputed region and the heirs to the sultanate claim that they never agreed to joining Malaysia.

In response to the 2013 siege, the Malysian government reacted swiftly and with force to put down what it saw as an occupation. It sent hundreds of police and military personnel backed by helicopters and jets. The standoff, which continued for a month, resulted in the death of 68 people including 56 Sulu militants.

Except for that bloody episode, the tussle over Sabah has largely remained a game of diplomatic draughts. Malaysia says parting ways with its largest oil-producing region is out of the question.

The two neighbours recently resumed bickering over Sabah’s status, however, after the US embassy in Manila sent a tweet in July describing Sabah as a part of Malaysia.

The Twitter escalation

Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos, many of them Muslim, live in Sabah without proper papers legitimising their residency.

Manila has so far refused to open up a consulate there, as it could help legitimise Kuala Lumpur’s claim over the region.

Nevertheless, the close proximity of different islands in control of the two countries mean that trade and travel goes on uninterrupted.

Extended families live across the maritime border. Dried fish is exported from one place, rice from another, people travel in boats and the two Navies look the other way.

“Every time Malaysia deports hundreds, if not thousands, of Filipinos from Sabah, the flames are fanned,” says Piya Raj Sukhani, a research analyst at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).

“Following the recent deportation of around 5,000 Filipinos from Sabah due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Embassy in Manila announced a donation of hygiene kits for the repatriated Filipinos, and Sabah was referred to as part of Malaysia,” she tells TRT World.

That perhaps benignly intended tweet reignited the decades-old dispute.

“Sabah is not part of Malaysia,” Teodoro Locsin Jr, the top Philippines diplomat, fired back.