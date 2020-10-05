The Minsk Group, which functions under the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), was formed in 1992 to mediate between Baku and Yerevan during the first violent phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, when Armenian militias illegally occupied and claimed the Azerbaijani region.

Since then, except for mere ceasefire calls and the condemning of occasional cross-border clashes between the two Caucasian countries, the Minsk group has done nothing substantial to address the issue other than offering lip service. The group's cosmetic moves mirror that of the Arab League's, which maintains an elusive relationship with Israel, while claiming to be the representatives of oppressed Palestinians.

According to the UN and other international organisations, the Armenian occupational forces should leave the Karabakh region, but the US, Russia and France, the three powerful founding members of the Minsk Group, are not keen on the notion of an Armenian withdrawal.

Experts see one particular reason connected to why the three countries are being soft on Armenia. The answer, according to them, lies in the large Armenian diasporas the US, Russia and France are hosting.

“The US, Russia and France are the three countries, where the Armenian diaspora is the most powerful, compared to other countries,” says Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia political analyst.

“It gives you a definite idea why the conflict could not be resolved,” he told TRT World.

Since the renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in July, the Minsk group has laid out nothing serious, except for the condemning of violence and urging a ceasefire in its typical fashion.

“The main problem of the co-chairs is not to develop any comprehensive peace approach toward the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. There is no tangible work on something like the Minsk peace plan,” says Bulent Aras, professor of international relations at Istanbul Policy Center-Sabanci University.

“The co-chairs appear to see keeping violent clashes under control and non-fighting status as a success,” Aras told TRT World.

The group’s recent reaction to the escalation of tensions has once again shown that the co-chairs have no vision with which to address the conflict.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the recent escalation of violence . . . [and] call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump in a joint statement.

But the group has urged nothing close to demanding the withdrawal of Armenian occupied forces from the Karabakh region, frustrating both Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey.

“It is not acceptable that the Minsk group is still in search of a ceasefire,” said a frustrated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a speech.

“In order for there to be a solution, the occupiers must withdraw from these lands. It’s time for results, and our Azeri brothers and sisters have taken matters into their own hands,” he assessed.

Minsk bias toward Baku

While the three co-chairs of the Minsk group claim to be neutral in the conflict, their bias towards Baku has been apparent in each one of their dealings with Armenia, its diaspora and the overall conflict for decades.