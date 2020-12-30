Multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the scientific name for coronavirus, have emerged in the past two months causing global concern about the course of the outbreak.

While not much information is available on these strains so far, scientists are trying to find out whether these new variants could undermine current coronavirus vaccines, or cause more severe disease.

The new mutations triggered alarm as they continue to circulate around the globe. Here we explain how the virus mutates and what we should expect next.

How did it start?

It was first detected in the UK in November. Since then, it has been reported in many countries such as Israel, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Jordan, Italy, South Africa and Australia.

American officials confirmed on Tuesday the first case of a new strain of Covid-19 in the United States, which was caused by a contagious UK variant and could be as much as 70 percent more transmissible.

Experts state that new strains of the coronavirus have been detected nearly since its first appearance in China around a year ago.

However, it got global traction after it was first reported in the UK last month, becoming widespread in the southeast region, reportedly accounting for 60% of recent infections in London.

What is the UK variant?

"We do not know why this variant has emerged in the UK,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, “by chance alone, viral variants often emerge or disappear… alternatively, it may be emerging because it is better fit to spread in humans.”

Viruses evolve naturally as they circulate through the population. That is the reason why a new flu vaccine developed each year. They often acquire minor changes of a letter or two in their genetic alphabet just through normal evolution.

Scientists name the coronaviruses after the crown-like spikes on their surfaces. The mutations cause a change in protein building blocks and deletions. There are many thousands of lineages of coronavirus which differ on average by only a small number of defining mutations.

The UK variant is referred to as “SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01”, or “B.1.1.7.”. It has a mutation in the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein.