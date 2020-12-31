Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck targets in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa as the country’s new power-sharing government vowed to bring stability to the war-torn country a day after deadly blasts rocked Aden airport.

The coalition accused the Houthi movement, which it has been fighting for six years, of staging the attack on Aden's airport and a second one on the presidential palace.

Thursday's coalition air strikes hit Sanaa airport and several other sites in and around the city, residents said. Loud blasts were heard and warplanes flew overhead for several hours, they said.

Houthi-run Masirah television said the planes hit at least 15 locations in different districts in the capital. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Coalition air strikes have killed thousands, including many civilians, over the course of the war.

But they have been less frequent in recent years as the conflict has reached a stalemate, with the Iran-aligned Houthis controlling most population centers and President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi's internationally recognised government, supported by Riyadh and Western powers, basing itself in Aden.

A “cowardly terrorist act”

The new power-sharing Yemeni government vowed to bring stability to the war-torn country after the attack ripped through Aden's airport targeting cabinet members.

At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and scores were wounded when explosions rocked the airport as ministers disembarked from an aircraft in the southern city.

Video footage shot by AFP shows what appears to be a missile striking the airport apron, which moments before had been packed with crowds, and exploding into a ball of intense flames.

Yemen's internationally recognised government said Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired four ballistic missiles at the airport. Rebel officials did not answer phone calls from The Associated Press seeking comment. No one on the government plane was hurt.

Officials later reported another explosion close to a palace in the city where the Cabinet members were transferred following the airport attack.

But it is still not fully clear what caused the explosions.

Prime Minister Saeed tweeted that he and his Cabinet were safe and unhurt. He called the explosions a “cowardly terrorist act” that was part of the war on “the Yemeni state and our great people.”

