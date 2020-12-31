Advances in technology and new tech trends emerge every year and alter the way we live and behave. This was even more pronounced in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has radically impacted the way people and industries alike experienced and interacted with the world.

Between binging Netflix and doom-scrolling news on Twitter, we were transfixed to our screens more than ever before. Our devices were quite literally the only portal we had to the outside world during lockdowns.

A McKinsey Global Survey of various business executives conducted over the summer found that responses to Covid-19 have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies by several years. And many of those changes may be with us for the long haul.

Here are ten ways this pandemic-ridden year impacted our relationship with technology:

Screens as portals

The now-ubiquitous video platform Zoom has become an inseparable part of not only work-from-home meetings but fulfilled our social obligations as well. We used it for everything from Shakespearean theatre, board games to funerals. So much so, we even started to experience “Zoom fatigue”.

Zoom and FaceTime were often used by medical professionals to deliver timely care and advice to patients while minimising exposure, as telemedicine and virtual care took off.

Eventually, music concerts and art exhibitions all become virtually native as well.

Also: RIP Skype.

Contactless payments

QR codes helped facilitate contactless payments, and apps like PayPal or Venmo allowed us to quickly bring up profiles for vendors and friends that we wanted to pay. Tap payments went up too: A survey Mastercard conducted earlier this year found that 46 percent of respondents have upgraded their top-of-wallet card to tappable plastic. QR codes have also replaced physical menus in restaurants across the world.

Remote work mindset

The remote work trend is one likely here to stay even after the pandemic ends. The advantages for businesses of having a remote workforce from a hiring and business continuity standpoint are undeniable – but not necessarily the other way around of course. Not to mention, the cybersecurity issues that arise with it – such as remote access, cloud visibility and security – and tools that track remote working staff’s productivity.

E-learning

One of the single-most impacted sectors by the pandemic was undoubtedly education. Governments were forced to close all educational institutions to control the spread of the disease, which forced the sudden shift from physical classrooms to virtual spaces and created a massive disruption in learning to over 1.2 billion children.

The transition to online learning was aided by a host of tech platforms, be it through websites, learning portals, video conferencing, YouTube, and mobile apps.

In response to huge demand, many online learning platforms offered free access to their services like India-based online tutoring firm BYJU’S – which happens to be the most valued edtech company in the world.

Lark, a Singapore-based collaboration suite developed by ByteDance, offered teachers and students features like unlimited video conferencing time, auto-translations, and smart calendar scheduling.

Online shopping

As the pandemic shook the global economy, retail and grocery giants that were well-positioned, raked in billions. That was especially true of Amazon and Walmart, which together earned an additional $10.7 billion over last year’s profits during the pandemic – a whopping 56 percent increase.

When “panic shopping” kicked in early on in the wake of the pandemic, essential items that rapidly became scarce in physical stores saw people flooding Amazon’s online stores and third-party sellers to meet their needs.

Companies boosted digital ad spending to target prospective buyers in response to the boom in online shopping, with brands estimated to have spent $59 billion on e-commerce ads over the year as the future of retail moves firmly into the online space. Watch out for at-home virtual fitting-rooms becoming a normal part of in-store consumer experiences.