The day after Christmas, the President of the European Union Ursula von der Leyen hailed the widely anticipated rollout of the vaccine across the bloc as a “touching moment of unity.”

That moment of unity, however, might be fleeting as the union’s largest economy, Germany, has become increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of the EU’s vaccine procurement.

Only two days after Ursula von der Leyen’s announcement of the show of EU unity, Germany announced that it had struck a bilateral deal with the domestic drugmaker Pfizer and BioNtech for an additional 30 million doses that would exclusively go to the country.

In addition to the new order, Germany will also get 55.8 million vaccines as part of the EU’s wider vaccination programme, regarded by some as insufficient.

The deal was described by one analyst as the most “damaging” thing to have happened to the EU in recent years.

German politicians, however, are worried of being perceived as allowing their citizens to die unnecessarily for the sake of European unity.

On December 29 alone 1,244 Germans died from the coronavirus, a daily record in the country which has been widely hailed as tackling the spread of the virus more effectively than other countries.

Slovakia and Hungary also started vaccinating people ahead of the wider EU launch choosing to spur Leyen’s moment of unity.

Even as the death rate in the European Economic Area has mounted and now approaches half a million, Brussels has been slow to respond to the scale of the challenge.