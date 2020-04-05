Pakistan has quarantined 20,000 worshippers and is still searching for tens of thousands more who attended an Islamic gathering in Lahore last month despite the worsening coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.

Authorities said they want to test or quarantine those who congregated at the event held by the Tablighi Jamaat –– an Islamic missionary movement –– between March 10-12 over fears they are now spreading Covid-19 across Pakistan and overseas.

More than 100,000 people went to the meeting, organisers said, undeterred by government requests for it to be cancelled as the virus hit the country.

Thousands of Tablighis stranded

In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities have so far quarantined 5,300 Tablighis or Islamic preachers who attended the Lahore meeting.

"Health officials are conducting tests for coronavirus and some of them have tested positive," Ajmal Wazir, a spokesperson for the region, told AFP news agency on Sunday.

Wazir said thousands of Tablighis from his province were stranded in other regions because of the closure of major highways across the country.

About 7,000 have been quarantined in the central Punjab city Lahore, while in southern Sindh province up to 8,000 Tablighis have been quarantined, government officials said.

Dozens more have been forced to self-isolate in southwestern Balochistan province.

The Tablighi mosques and the movement's other places of worship were shut down or marked as quarantine centres at the end of March.

At least 154 worshippers who went to last month's Jamaat had tested positive for coronavirus, with two fatalities, authorities told AFP.