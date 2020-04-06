Asian shares and US futures rebounded on Monday as investors grasped at threads of hope that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making some progress in some hard-hit areas.

Markets in Tokyo and Sydney gained more than 4 percent on Monday and Hong Kong climbed 2.3 percent. New York futures were more than 4 percent higher.

The gains followed another Friday session of losses after the US said employers cut 701,000 more jobs than they added last month, the first drop in nearly a decade. Investors fled the market ahead of the weekend.

Oil prices fell back after a meeting between Opec and Russia reportedly was delayed until April 9.

Reports have shown the number of people dying appears to be slowing in New York City, Spain and Italy. The news was cautiously welcomed by leaders, who also noted that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict lockdowns.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index was up 2.9 percent at 0707 GMT, after ending Friday with its sixth weekly decline in seven as the health crisis stalled business activity.

Italian and French bourses jumped 3.5 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, as data showed Italy reported its lowest daily death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday, while France's death toll dropped and admissions into intensive care slowed.

The STOXX 600 index has lost more than $3 trillion in market value since February as the slump in economic activity brought many sectors to the verge of collapse, forcing companies to suspend dividends and share buyback to shore up cash.

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce scrapped its final dividend on Monday, but its shares jumped 5 percent after it said it had secured an additional $1.8 billion (1.5 billion pounds) in reserves to manoeuvre a potentially prolonged downturn.

“Hundreds of people are passing away each day from the pandemic, but less so than previous days, giving markets hope that the lockdown measures are finally starting to prove effective," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

The situation has deteriorated in other areas as rates of infections have surged.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 4.2 percent to 18,576.30 on reports Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, plans to announce a state of emergency on Tuesday, seeking to further curb public activity and contain the outbreak.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.3 percent to 23,758.32. South Korea's Kospi added 3.6 percent to 1,787.02, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 3.6 percent to 5,302.20. Shares also rose in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Shanghai's market was closed for a public holiday.

Wall Street slides