The United Nations Security Council met for the first time on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic as the 15-member body - charged with maintaining international peace and security - struggles to agree on whether it should take any action.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres privately briefed a virtual council meeting on the disease, which has so far infected some 1.6 million people - killing 90,000 - in more than 200 countries and territories, according to a Reuters tally.

"The pandemic also poses a significant threat to the maintenance of international peace and security - potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease," Guterres told the council.

"The engagement of the Security Council will be critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, a signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time," he said.

Diplomats have largely blamed Security Council inaction over the pandemic on the United States and China.

Beijing has been reluctant for the council to get involved, arguing it was not within its mandate, while Washington has insisted that any council action refer to the origins of the virus, much to the annoyance of China. The new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness Covid-19, first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

"That is the wrong discussion to have right now about naming the virus. It's Covid-19 ... and it's a threat to international peace and security and the Security Council should have expressed itself on it earlier," said a senior European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told the Security Council on Thursday that it should reject any acts of stigmatisation and politicisation.

US President Donald Trump, who labelled the coronavirus the "Chinese virus," last month said Beijing should have acted faster to warn the world.

"To overcome this global challenge, solidarity, cooperation, mutual support and assistance is what we need, while beggar-thy-neighbor or scapegoating will lead us nowhere," Zhang said.

'Fight of a generation'

In recent weeks, council members have been negotiating two draft resolutions.