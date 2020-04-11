Turkey's two-day curfew in 31 provinces took effect at midnight on Friday (2100 GMT) to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu made the announcement late on Friday and said it would affect the provinces of Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

People were seen rushing into supermarkets and bakeries hours before the curfew.

A circular on the issue was sent to governorships that said bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health and medical supplies would continue to operate.

The curfew would not be applicable to those carrying out burial procedures for first-degree-relatives and anyone who have an appointment for blood and plasma donation with the Turkish Red Crescent.

Soylu advised residents to remain calm and urged against panic buying, saying the curfew would end at midnight on Sunday.