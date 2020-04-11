European countries sought on Saturday to keep people from travelling in sunny Easter weather and grappled with how and when to start loosening weeks-long shutdowns of much of public life.

Most European countries have gone well beyond that over recent weeks, imposing lockdowns of various severity.

Beautiful weather across much of the continent provided an extra test of people’s discipline on a long Easter weekend like none before.

The global death toll from the virus surged past 1.7 million, with the US quickly becoming the epicentre of the pandemic that first emerged in China late last year.

Europe has so far shouldered the majority of all deaths and infections – though there were signs of hope the curve could be starting to flatten in some of the hardest-hit countries.

Tempting weather

In Italy, checks were stepped up – particularly around the northern Lombardy region, which has borne the brunt of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Roadblocks were set up on main thoroughfares in and out of the regional capital, Milan, and along highway exits to discourage people from seeking escape on the holiday weekend.

"This year we cannot gather" for Easter, said the head of Italy's national health institute Silvio Brusaferro.

"Even if the season is nice and we are tempted by all of our traditions and customs, this is something we need to try to control."

Spanish police set up thousands of roadblocks around the country to ensure that Spaniards with second residences don’t take unauthorised trips during the holiday.

In Britain, police were urged to keep a close watch on gatherings in parks and at the seaside on what was set to be the hottest day of the year.

On Saturday, a motorcycle rider had his bike seized by police after he failed to stop while making a non-essential journey in central England.

Slower infection rates

The Easter holidays coincide with mounting hope in Europe of light at the end of the tunnel as rates of infection slow in many cases.

Some countries are already planning small first steps out of the shutdown. Austria aims to reopen small shops on Tuesday.